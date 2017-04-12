Sigur Rós Are Selling Edibles Now

Just like all bands are now required to have their own beer, we’ll probably start to see a lot more artists pair up with companies to make their own branded weed products now that it’s becoming legalized/readily available in more states. Enter Sigur Rós, who have partnered with Lord Jones for their own THC-infused edible gumdrops which are “inspired by the flavors of foraged Iceland berries.” As Pitchfork points out, the Wild Sigurberry edibles will be available at select California dispensaries or through the company’s website for delivery. The packaging features a band crest illustrated by Andrew Rae. That’s it above.