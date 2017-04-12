Morrissey Cancels Tonight’s San Antonio Show Too

Morrissey lost his voice and ended his show in Tucson last night about six songs in. Tonight, he was supposed to perform at San Antonio’s Tobin Center, but it looks like that’s been cancelled too. Per the venue’s website:

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

FOLLOWING HEALTH CONCERNS STEMMING FROM MORRISSEY’S APPEARANCE IN TUCSON, IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS THAT TONIGHT’S SOLD OUT ENGAGEMENT IN SAN ANTONIO AT THE TOBIN CENTER IS CANCELLED TO ALLOW HIM TO FULLY RECUPERATE. YOUR PURCHASE WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE ORIGINAL TRANSACTION CREDIT CARD, OR IF PURCHASED BY CASH OR CHECK A CHECK WILL BE MAILED TO THE NAME AND ADDRESS ON THE ORIGINAL TRANSACTION.

Hopefully he’ll feel better and get back to cancelling more shows in no time!