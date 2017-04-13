Brothertiger – “Everybody Wants To Rule the World” (Tears For Fears Cover)

Just after we compile a big list of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” covers, here comes Brothertiger with a late entry. The Brooklyn-based synthpopper is recording a full-album cover of Tears For Fears’ 1985 classic Songs From The Big Chair for Reimagine Music, a label that recruits contemporary indie-rockers to cover the classics. The full Brothertiger Plays Songs From The Big Chair arrives next month, and today, Brothertiger is sharing his rendition of the world-conquering “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” It’s faithful without being slavish, a reimagining in the truest sense of the word. Hear it below.

Brothertiger Plays Songs From The Big Chair is out 5/19 on Reimagine Music.