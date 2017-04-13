Stream Charly Bliss Guppy

Pop-punk doesn’t get much better than what we hear on Guppy, the first album from New York’s Charly Bliss. The former Band To Watch has been kicking around for a few years, but Guppy sounds like the work of fresh-faced kids locking into a groove for the first time ever. The album combines sugary, incandescent hooks with giddy DIY intensity, and it radiates a sense of fun that never turns corny. We’ve posted the early tracks “Glitter,” “Percolator,” and “Black Hole.” And right now, you can stream the entire half-hour album at NPR.

Guppy is out 4/21 on Barsuk.