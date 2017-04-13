Haim Billboards Tease Long-Awaited LP2

We’ve been waiting a long time for news of a new album from Haim. When last we heard, the band’s “more organic” sophomore album was supposed to come out this summer. But there hasn’t been a peep since that news came out in December, and it’s been nearly four years since the release of Days Are Gone, the band’s great debut. But right now, it suddenly looks a whole lot more imminent.

As DIY points out, Polydor, the band’s label, recently tweeted that Haim billboards recently went up in London, Berlin, Sydney, and the band’s Los Angeles hometown, on the road you’d take to get from LA to Coachella. And whole Polydor has since deleted the tweet, the images are out there:

IT'S COMING!!! GET READY FOR ALBUM TWO. pic.twitter.com/8QHQK0DYwv — HAIMTheStreetTeam (@HAIMTheST) April 13, 2017

So depending on your feelings about this band, it’s time to either start getting excited or warming up your hate engines.