alt-J are releasing their new album at the beginning of June, and so far we’ve heard “3WW” and “In Cold Blood from it. Now, the former has a video to go along with it that follows a funeral procession. The band describe it as “a beautifully shot story of love & loss in Mexico.” It was directed by Young Replicant. Watch below.

Relaxer is out 6/2 via Canvasback.