Popcaan – “Stronger Now”

The Jamaican dancehall star/Drake ally/newly-minted Gorillaz collaborator Popcaan has been busy lately, cranking out singles like “Nah Idle” and “Stray Dog.” And this morning, he’s shared a warm, contemplative new track called “Stronger Now.” It’s a song about taking over the game, but Popcaan invests even songs like those with an almost spiritual emotional intensity. Check it out below.

Dancehall is a singles-driven genre, so it’s been a while since Popcaan released an album. But it might be time for another one.