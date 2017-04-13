Watch 21 Savage Bring Drake To The Stage In LA

What do you think it’s like to cause mass hysteria anytime you show up anywhere? Drake knows. We should ask him. Last year, Drake collaborated with bloodthirsty Atlanta street-rapper 21 Savage on the non-album single “Sneakin’.” And last night, during 21 Savage’s Los Angeles show, Drake strolled onstage during “Sneakin’.” He also stuck around long enough to do his More Life tracks “Fake Love” and “Gyalchester.” People freaked the fuck out. Watch some fan-made videos below, via The FADER.

Drake famously bought 21 Savage a Ferrari last year. He loves that kid.