Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Be My Baby” (The Ronettes Cover) Video

Rocking classic cat eye-liner, the half-up beehive hairdo, and the center of the spotlight, Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Alynda Lee Segarra perfectly emulates the Shindig! 1965 performance by the Ronettes of “Be My Baby.” The ’60s staple is a regular for Segarra’s setlist when performing live, but the new visual allows her to directly inhabit a bygone era. The video is an eerily beautiful shuttle to the past — Segarra does the girl-group classic its ultimate justice chronicling an innocent nostalgia. The cover of “Be My Baby” was recorded for Amazon’s Valentine’s series Love Me / Love Me Not. “Be My Baby” carved itself out a special and spiritual place for Segarra. She explains:

Ronnie Spector’s flawless performance of “Be My Baby” influenced me since I first heard my family sing along on long road trips from NYC to Florida. The song is perfect, and it made me think about melodies and what makes a song timeless. Everywhere I’ve traveled: from an ancient pub in Ireland, to my brother’s wedding in the Dominican Republic, to a festival stage in New Orleans – people get excited when I cover this song. Maybe it makes us feel young, maybe it makes us feel in love, maybe we just love to sing along. I hope I make Ronnie proud.

Watch the video below.