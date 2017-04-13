Hear Two Tracks From New Alice Coltrane Compilation World Spirituality Classics 1

Next month, Luaka Bop will release World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, a compilation of Alice Coltrane recordings that were made while she lived at the Sai Anantam Ashram that she established, located just outside of Los Angeles. The collection was put together in cooperation with her children, and the release features liner notes by music historian Ashley Kahn and reflections from her great-nephew Flying Lotus and her children Michelle and Oran. Below, listen to “Om Rama” and “Om Shanti,” and find out more information about the compilation here.

