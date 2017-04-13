Do Make Say Think – “Her Eyes On The Horizon”

Next month, the long-running Toronto post-rock quintet Do Make Say Think are set to return with Stubborn Persistent Illusions, their first album in eight years. We’ve posted their 12-minute epic “Bound And Boundless,” and now they’ve shared another one of the album’s grand, sweeping illusions. “Her Eyes On The Horizon” is a relatively compact eight minutes, but the way the song swells and contracts is positively oceanic. Listen to it below.

Stubborn Persistent Illusions is out 5/19 on Constellation.