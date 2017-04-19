See Through Dresses – “Violet”

“Violet,” the first single from See Through Dresses’ upcoming sophomore album, comes out swinging with a towering, shimmering riff that threads itself throughout the song. It’s an indication of how drastically the Nebraska-based band has developed since their last release, 2015’s End Of Days EP. Their new album, Horse Of The Other World, alludes to their shoegazier past, but most of the songs have a vibrancy and urgency that’s difficult to walk back from. “Violet” in particular is an absolute monster of a track. But for a song that comes across so crystal-clear, Mathew Carroll’s vocals stay beneath the surface as he reflects on all the warning signs he ignored: “I couldn’t stop you/ I had my chance/ I didn’t know what you had lost/ I couldn’t ask.” It’s an imposing song that’s mired in regret. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Diamonds”

02 “Radiant Boy”

03 “Pretty Police”

04 “Light In August”

05 “Herbivore”

06 “Catacombs”

07 “Violet”

08 “Shelley”

09 “Lucy’s Arm”

10 “Horse Of The Other World”

Tour Dates:

04/28 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge (w/ Dressy Bessy)

04/29 Kansas City, MO @ Tank Room

04/30 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

05/01 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

05/02 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive *

05/03 Lincoln, NE @ Duffy’s Tavern

05/12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry * (w/ Strange Relations)

05/13 Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

05/14 Lansing, MI @ Mac’s *

05/15 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

05/16 Kalamazoo, MI @ Shakespeare’s Pub *

* w/ Charly Bliss

Horse Of The Other World is out 6/30 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.