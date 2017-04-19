Stream Tara Jane O’Neil’s New Self-Titled Album

Over the course of two decades and eight solo albums, Tara Jane O’Neil has carved a career out of intimacy. She makes the kind of hushed, magical music that slowly envelops you, drifting in and out of focus with a fluid dream logic, prioritizing things like mood and atmosphere over song structure. The 11 songs that make up her new self-titled album, though, are real songs — O’Neil has called this record her “singer-songwriter” record, and its pleasures are slightly more immediate, pushing her voice and her subtly poetic lyrics to the forefront. But above all else, it’s absolutely beautiful, as early tracks like “Sand” and “Blow” can attest, and now you can hear the rest below.

Tara Jane O’Neil is out 4/21 via Gnomonsong. Pre-order it here.