Exit Kid – “It’s Cool” Video

Exit Kid began in an Albuquerque hotel room as the solo project of Years & Years keyboardist Emre Türkmen. After wrapping up a tour, writing a few songs, and returning to London, Türkmen enlisted drummer Dylan Bell, and Exit Kid became a duo. They’re releasing their debut EP next month on Kobalt, and lead single “It’s Cool” is a fine introduction, a tuneful blast of fuzzed-out guitar. In the track’s claymation music video from Joe Baughman, the duo put their “Stay cool, stay calm” mantra to the test, traversing a colorful alien landscape full of strange creatures. Watch and listen below.

Their debut EP is out 5/25 on Kobalt.