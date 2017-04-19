Paramore – “Hard Times” Video

They’ve been teasing a new album lately, and now Paramore are officially back. The emo-pop greats will release After Laughter, their first album in more than four years, next month. It’s the first album they’ve recorded in their Nashville hometown and their first since the return of founding drummer Zac Farro. Paramore’s Taylor York co-produced it with Justin Medal-Johnson, who also worked on Paramore’s 2013 self-titled album. And the band has also unveiled a video for “Hard Times,” the deliciously ’80s opening track.

“Hard Times” sounds nothing like the music that Paramore were making a decade ago. Instead, it’s got all the lush, stiff funkiness of prime ’80s new wave. Frontwoman Hayley Williams gets a chance to show a ton of personality, and there’s a big, sticky hook right at the middle of it. Director Andrew Joffe’s video is plenty ’80s, as well, showing the same sort of colorful giddiness that was once the hallmark of early-MTV videos. Below, check out the video and the After Laughter tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hard Times”

02 “Rose-Colored Boy”

03 “Told You So”

04 “Forgiveness”

05 “Fake Happy”

06 “26”

07 “Pool”

08 “Grudges”

09 “Caught In The Middle”

10 “Idle Worship”

11 “No Friend”

12 “Tell Me How”

After Laughter is out 5/12 on Fueled By Ramen.