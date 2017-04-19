Blondie – “Long Time” Video

New wave greats Blondie are coming back next month with the new album Pollinator, and they’ve just shared a new video for “Long Time,” the song that they co-wrote with Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes. In director Dikayl Rimmasch’s video, we see the members of the band zooming around a gritty, glamorous version of downtown Manhattan that probably doesn’t exist anymore. Debbie Harry plays a cabdriver for part of it, and we must salute her for not deciding to play an Uber driver instead. Watch the clip below.

Pollinator is out 5/5 on BMG.