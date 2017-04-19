Jawbreaker Reunite For Riot Fest

’90s punk greats Jawbreaker have been refusing to even discuss reuniting for years, to the point where it’s become a running joke. (As in: There’s a band called Jawbreaker Reunion.) But this September, Jawbreaker will actually, finally, reunite. And they’ll reunite on just about the grandest stage possible. Even though Jawbreaker never got out of the small-club circuit while they were still around, they’re now slated to headline the final night of the massive punk-leaning Chicago festival Riot Fest, and they’re sharing headliner duties with Nine Inch Nails and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Beyond those three heavyweights, Riot Fest is looking pretty great. The Chicago version of the festival, which comes to Douglas Park 9/15-17, has just announced the first wave of names on the bill, and there’s lots to like there. The bill includes New Order, Paramore, Prophets Of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Gogol Bordello, Vic Mensa, TV On The Radio, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr., Bad Brains, FIDLAR, Death From Above 1979, Action Bronson, Pennywise, Built To Spill, X, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Say Anything, the Menzingers, Liars, Gwar, Buzzcocks, GBH, Hot Water Music, Shabazz Palaces, Andrew W.K., Fishbone, Beach Slang, the Cribs, the Hotelier, Saul Williams, Alice Bag, Tobacco, and Downtown Boys, among many others. Also on the bill: A DJ Set from Mike D and a That Dog reunion. There are more bands yet to be announced, too. You’ll find all the details here.