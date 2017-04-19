Perfume Genius – “Go Ahead”

Last month, Perfume Genius unveiled “Slip Away,” the first single from his upcoming fourth album, No Shape, alongside a gorgeously vibrant video. The album comes out in a couple of weeks, and today Mike Hadreas shared another new song during a Twitter Q&A session. “Go Ahead” is a creeping spaghetti strap Western built on top of a skittering beat in which Hadreas goads the listener in a delightful burst of defiance: “Now watch me/ Watch me walk on by/ Honestly/ Next one won’t be free/ Go ahead and try.” Listen to it below.
Tour Dates:
05/10 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Lounge
05/11 Toronto, CAN @ Mod Club Theatre
05/12 Montreal, CAN @ Theatre Fairmount
05/13 Boston, MA @ Royale
05/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/19 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/20 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/21 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/23 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
05/24 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
05/25 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/08 London, UK @ Heaven
06/09 Brussels, BE @ AB Club
06/11 Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/13 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
06/14 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
06/16-17 Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
07/15 Vancouver, CAN @ Imperial
07/16 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
07/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/22 Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
07/23 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/10-12 Gothenberg, Sweden @ Way Out West
08/11-12 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Haven Festival
08/18 Hasselt, Belguim @ Pukkelpop
08/26 Turin, IT @ Today’s Festival
08/29 Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
08/30 Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
08/31-09/03 Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End Of The Road
09/01-09/03 Stradbally, IR @ Electric Picnic
No Shape is out 5/5 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.