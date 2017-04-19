Perfume Genius – “Go Ahead”

Last month, Perfume Genius unveiled “Slip Away,” the first single from his upcoming fourth album, No Shape, alongside a gorgeously vibrant video. The album comes out in a couple of weeks, and today Mike Hadreas shared another new song during a Twitter Q&A session. “Go Ahead” is a creeping spaghetti strap Western built on top of a skittering beat in which Hadreas goads the listener in a delightful burst of defiance: “Now watch me/ Watch me walk on by/ Honestly/ Next one won’t be free/ Go ahead and try.” Listen to it below.

Tour Dates:

05/10 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Lounge

05/11 Toronto, CAN @ Mod Club Theatre

05/12 Montreal, CAN @ Theatre Fairmount

05/13 Boston, MA @ Royale

05/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/19 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/20 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/21 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/23 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

05/24 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

05/25 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/08 London, UK @ Heaven

06/09 Brussels, BE @ AB Club

06/11 Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/13 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

06/14 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

06/16-17 Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

07/15 Vancouver, CAN @ Imperial

07/16 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

07/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/22 Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/23 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/10-12 Gothenberg, Sweden @ Way Out West

08/11-12 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Haven Festival

08/18 Hasselt, Belguim @ Pukkelpop

08/26 Turin, IT @ Today’s Festival

08/29 Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard

08/30 Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard

08/31-09/03 Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End Of The Road

09/01-09/03 Stradbally, IR @ Electric Picnic

No Shape is out 5/5 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.