Nicki Minaj – “No Frauds” (Feat. Drake & Lil Wayne) Video

Last month, with her single “No Frauds,” Nicki Minaj reunited with her old Young Money teammates Drake and Lil Wayne and gave a hard, purposeful response to “Shether,” Remy Ma’s devastating diss track. “No Frauds” didn’t really leave much of a dent in the pop-cultural fabric, but maybe that’ll change now, since it has a pretty amazing video. Drake and Wayne both appear in the video — Drake in a club, Wayne in a gilded throneroom. But the real star of the video is Nicki, who poses in a head-spinning array of ridiculous jewelry, often with the London skyline behind her. Benny Boom directed it, and it’s a hell of a video. Watch it below.

Nickis lately been teasing a new album on social media, using the hashtag #NM4.