Raffi “Meant No Disrespect” To The New Pornographers

Yesterday, children’s singer Raffi Cavoukian objected to the New Pornographers name after two decades of silence on the matter, but he’s now backtracked and apologized after a series of tweets from NP frontman Carl Newman. Per Pitchfork, Raffi sent the following message to Newman apologizing for his statements:

In a fleeting moment I reacted to a word, which I wrote about in my book Lightweb Darkweb. My Tweet was without context, on a gig night, Not cool. I apologize, Meant no disrespect to the band, its music, or its fans. RC.

A fun little beef! Squashed too early, in my opinion.