Preview Rework Of Chvrches Track “Down Side Of Me” With Kristen Stewart-Directed Video

St. Vincent, John Legend, and Zach Galifianakis recently teamed up to announce a new singles compilation in support of Planned Parenthood, cheekily titled 7 Inches For Planned Parenthood. The series will feature a wide swath of artists including Björk, Jon Brion, the Foo Fighters, and Mitski, among many others. CHVRCHES are also contributing to the project, doing so with a reworked version of their Every Open Eye track “Down Side Of Me.” The new version of the song will come alongside a Kristen Stewart-directed video, one the actress first teased last month. Today, the pair of artists have shared a brief clip highlighting stills and some of the new music that will arrive fully on 4/28. Check it out below.