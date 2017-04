A$AP Rocky was at Coachella this past weekend for a surprise appearance during ScHoolboy Q’s set, and afterwards he stopped by an afterparty sponsored by Weedmaps where he played a new song called “Gilligan.” According to Shazam, it’s billed as a D.R.A.M. song featuring Rocky and Juicy J, and though it’s unreleased right now, considering there’s artwork for it (above), I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear the real thing soon enough. Watch video of it being played via Hypebeast below.