Hear Sad13’s Carole King Cover From GRLMIC VOL1 Benefit Covers Comp

GRLMIC is a new foundation that “aims to support and empower a diverse spectrum of young women/non-binary youth through music,” and its first endeavor is the release of a covers compilation whose proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood and the Willie Mae Rock Camp. GRLMIC VOL1 features contributions from Sad13, Snail Mail, Lisa Prank, T-Rextasy, Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro, IAN SWEET’s Jilian Medford, and more. The compilation comes out tomorrow (4/21) with a benefit show in Brooklyn to follow on Sunday (4/23), but today we’re debuting Sad13’s cover of Carole King’s classic “It’s Too Late.” Sadie Dupuis uses the same sparkling synths that marked the Speedy Ortiz leader’s solo debut Slugger to pull the ’70s song into a more modern frame of reference while still retaining its charms. Listen to it and check out the full GRLMIC VOL1 tracklist below.

<a href="http://grlmic.bandcamp.com/album/grlmic-vol-1" target="_blank">GRLMIC: VOL 1 by Sad13</a>

Tracklist:

01 Sad13 – “It’s Too Late” (Carole King Cover)

02 T-Rextasy – “Never On A Sunday” (The Chordettes Cover)

03 Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt) – “In Love With Yourself” (Liz Phair Cover)

04 Terra Lopez (of Rituals Of Mine) – “Fruits Of My Labor” (Lucinda Williams Cover)

05 Snail Mail – “One Day” (Sharon Van Etten Cover)

06 Lisa Prank – “Passionate Kisses” (Lucinda Williams Cover)

07 Piper Durabo (of Puro Instinct) – “Mind Your Own Business” (Delta 5 Cover)

08 Jackie Mendoza – “Thank You/I Try” (Dido/Macy Gray Cover)

09 Bethlehem Steel – “Hero” (Mariah Carey Cover)

10 Jilian Medford (of IAN SWEET) – “Running Up That Hill” (Kate Bush Cover)

11 Long Beard – “Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star Cover)

12 Fern Mayo – “With Arms Outstretched” (Rilo Kiley Cover)

GRLMIC VOL1 is out tomorrow (4/21) — pre-order it here. There will be a benefit release show at Baby’s All Right on 4/23 with T-Rextasy, Emily Yacina, Fern Mayo (solo), and a DJ set from Puro Instinct’s Piper Durabo. Tickets available here.