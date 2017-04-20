Courts – “Any Of Us”

Courts are a quintet from Essex that blend bright, groovy indie-rock with hip-hop vocals, doing so to excellent effect as evidenced by the first single off their upcoming new EP for French label Kitsuné. “Any Of Us” smashes Foals-esque guitar tricks with an elastic vocal performance, hitting a sweet spot of disco jubilance that transcends the band’s influences into something entirely their own. There’s hints of fellow European hybrid hip-hop outfit Young Fathers, but where that group cross strands of TV On The Radio-rock with grime-inspired raps, Courts resemble something closer to Phoenix meets De La Soul. That’s all to say that this band is doing about a million things right, and it’s hard not to nod along in acknowledgement whenever they cycle back to that perfectly locked-in pre-chorus riff. Listen below.

Court’s as-yet untitled new EP is out 5/26 via Kitsuné.