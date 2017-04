Dreamcar is the new supergroup that teams all the non-Gwen Stefani members of No Doubt up with longtime AFI frontman Davey Havok. They’re releasing their self-titled debut album next month, and last night, they made their network television debut, performing early singles “Kill For Candy” and “All Of The Dead Girls” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch below.

Dreamcar’s self-titled debut is out 5/12 on Columbia.