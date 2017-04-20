HAIM Tease New Music Out Next Week

The War On Drugs aren’t the only band cryptically teasing new music right about now. Last week, billboards for a new HAIM album went up around the world. The band has been working on the follow-up to the great 2013 debut Days Are Gone for what feels like forever, and it finally looks like it’s about to arrive. Earlier this morning, the band posted a video on Twitter of Danielle Haim, in the studio, playing a nasty minute-long drum solo. It ends with a date: April 27, 2017. That happens to be next Thursday. Check it out below.

That probably means we’re about to get a new song, but I wouldn’t complain if they just dropped a whole new album on us.