PJ Harvey released a new album, The Hope Six Demolition Project, last year, and she’s been touring in support of it pretty much ever since. She’s currently on her second go-around of North America — she plays in Brooklyn tonight — and yesterday she performed “The Community Of Hope” on Colbert, accompanied by horns and an … interesting feather accouterment. Watch below.

The Hope Six Demolition Project is out now via Vagrant Records.