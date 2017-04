Balance And Composure released their third album, Light We Made, last year, and they’ve been releasing some leftovers from those recording sessions ever since. The first, “Revelation,” came out on a postcard 7″ last fall, and now two more arrive this weekend for a Record Store Day exclusive release called Slowheart. Hear one of them, “Run From Me,” below.

The Slowheart 7″ is out on Record Store Day (4/22).