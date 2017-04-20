Gucci Mane – “Coachella”

On Sunday night, Gucci Mane played a triumphant, guest-heavy set at Coachella. And sometime in the days since then, Gucci has recorded a new song called “Coachella” and released it into the world. The track, produced by Murda Beatz and TM88, has one of those eerie new-age flute loops that every big rap banger has to have this year. And though it mentions Coachella, it’s not about playing Coachella; it’s mostly about drugs and blowjobs. Still, on the list of 2017 songs with “Coachella” in the title, I’d put it above Cashmere Cat, MØ, and SOPHIE’s “9 (After Coachella),” and way above Matoma, Magic!, and D.R.A.M.’s “Girl At Coachella.” Listen to it below.

Gucci’s new album Drop Top Wizop is coming soon.