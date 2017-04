Japanese math-rock slayers Tricot are releasing their third album, 3, next month, and they announced it a few weeks ago with the infectious “DeDeDe.” Today, they’re sharing another song from it — this one’s the closing track from the album, an effervescent and sickly sweet number that lives up to its name: “Melon Soda.” Listen to it via NPR below.

3 is out 5/19 via Topshelf Records in North America, Big Scary Monsters in Europe, and the band’s own Bakurestu Records in Japan.