serpentwithfeet — Josiah Wise’s experimental gospel project — put out of the most memorable debuts of last year with his blisters EP, and he recently appeared on Huw Stephens’ BBC Radio 1 show to perform his own track, “flickering,” and do a cover of Beyoncé’s Lemonade ballad “Love Drought,” and it’s as beautifully wonderful as you would expect. Watch below.

Here’s “flickering”:

The blisters EP is out now via Tri Angle. serpentwithfeet will open for Perfume Genius on his upcoming tour.