Young Dolph – “100 Shots” Video

Back in February, someone shot 100 bullets at surging Memphis rap king Young Dolph in Charlotte. But Dolph’s car was bulletproof, and not only was he uninjured, but he played a show later that night. Since then, Dolph has released an album called Bulletproof, opening it up with a mocking banger called “100 Shots.” And today, Dolph has a video for the song, with director Iconick filming Dolph outside a corner store, surrounded by expensive cars, and at a shooting range, surrounded by women. Check it out below.

Bulletproof is out now on Dolph’s own Paper Route Empire label.