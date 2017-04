Grizzled rocker Mark Lanegan will release his album Gargoyle next week, and he’s just shared a video for “Beehive,” its absolutely badass first single. In directors Zhang + Knight’s clip, we see two vampires who are dealing with what appears to be a crippling blood addiction. They spend all day locked up in a trailer and all night out on the town playing arcade games, and they end up making a big decision about their future. Watch the video below.

Gargoyle is out 4/28 on Heavenly Recordings.