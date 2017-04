King Krule’s Archy Marshall was a guest on Mount Kimbie’s new NTS radio show, where he played two new tracks from his complicated web of side projects. One is an untitled one from Hypnodisc, which he does alongside his brother Jack, and another is from his hip-hop project Edgar The Beatmaker called “When And Why.” The former appears around the 44-minute mark, and the latter shows up around 1hr31m in. Check ‘em out via Pitchfork below.