Steve Gunn – “Shrunken Heads”

Today is Day 91 of the Trump presidency, meaning it’s also Day 91 of the anti-Trump charity singles series Our First 100 Days. Steve Gunn is the collection’s latest contributor, sharing an enveloping new track entitled “Shrunken Heads” that pleasantly sways in a hypnotic fashion for over five minutes. There’s a geniality to Gunn’s softly rustling musicianship, one he subverts by the song’s end with a tornado of distorted feedback. It’s the Brooklyn singer-songwriter’s first original music since his debut for Matador, Eyes On The Lines, last year. Hear “Shrunken Heads” below, and subscribe to the Our First 100 Days series here.

Our First 100 Days by Our First 100 Days