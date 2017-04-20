Steve Gunn – “Shrunken Heads”

Today is Day 91 of the Trump presidency, meaning it’s also Day 91 of the anti-Trump charity singles series Our First 100 Days. Steve Gunn is the collection’s latest contributor, sharing an enveloping new track entitled “Shrunken Heads” that pleasantly sways in a hypnotic fashion for over five minutes. There’s a geniality to Gunn’s softly rustling musicianship, one he subverts by the song’s end with a tornado of distorted feedback. It’s the Brooklyn singer-songwriter’s first original music since his debut for Matador, Eyes On The Lines, last year. Hear “Shrunken Heads” below, and subscribe to the Our First 100 Days series here.

