Yesterday, Big Boi announced that he’s releasing a new solo album, Boomiverse, in June. It’s his first new album since 2012’s Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, although he’s been busy with his Big Grams project with Phantogram as of late. He’s just shared a new track called “Mic Jack” that features Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. Listen to it below.

Later today, Big Boi will debut another new track from Boomiverse called “Kill Jill” that features Killer Mike and Jeezy.