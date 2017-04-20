The Obsessives – “You’re My God” Video

Last month, Philly duo the Obsessives released their very catchy and likable self-titled sophomore album, and today they’ve shared a video for “You’re My God” off of it in advance of their extensive upcoming tour opening for Sorority Noise. It was directed by Kyle Thrash, and sees the duo trying to play it cool and act nonchalant in a bunch of situations in which they feel like an outsider, emulating the track’s hook: “I’m trying to be cool about this, but it gets hard sometimes.” Watch below.

Tour Dates:

04/21 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House*

04/22 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle @ Back Room*

04/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade @ Purgatory*

04/25 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall*

04/26 Orlando, FL @ Backbooth*

04/28 Austin, TX @ Sidewinder*

04/29 Dallas, TX @ The Dirty 30*

05/01 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge^

05/02 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe^

05/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat^

05/04 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill^

05/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court@

05/07 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater%

05/09 Lawrence, KS @ Jackpot Music Hall%

05/10 St. Louis, MO @ Firebird%

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge%

05/12 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s%

05/14 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness%

06/13 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel#

06/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer#

06/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg#

06/16 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair#

06/17 Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space#

* = w/ Sorority Noise, Sinai Vessel

^ = w/ Sorority Noise, Walter Etc.

@ = w/ Sorority Noise

% = w/ Sorority Noise, Mat Kerekes (of Citizen)

# = w/ Sorority Noise, Forth Wanderers, Shannen Moser

The Obsessives is out now via Lame-O Records (US), Dog Knights Productions (UK), and Cooking Vinyl (AUS).