Kendrick Lamar Hosting Album Signing In Compton Today

If you purchased one of those autographed vinyl bundles a few days ago for Kendrick Lamar’s zeitgeist-capturing DAMN., then congrats to you. If not, you still have a chance to get yourself a signed copy of the album on a different format if you happen to be in the Southern California area. As Kendrick recently announced on Twitter, the first 3000 fans who purchase the album today at the Compton Best Buy on Town Center Drive starting at 12 noon will receive a wristband allowing them access to an official signing with the rapper at 4PM. So if your Thursday afternoon is conducive to waiting in line multiple times at different hours and you don’t have alternate plans around 4-ish today, then get moving!