Katie Von Schleicher – “Paranoia” Video

Last year, Katie Von Schleicher reissued Bleaksploitation — a collection of songs originally recorded to tape when she was an intern at Ba Da Bing Records — on vinyl, and she’s following that up with a “proper” album, Shitty Hits, which will come out in July. “Paranoia” is its powerful and powerfully catchy lead single in which Von Schleicher reflects on the ways that distrust and anxiety can feed into the self-destruction of a relationship. “Once I get it, it’s already gone/ I don’t want to be lied to/ But by the time I get it, it’s already gone,” she sings in a deep register, echoed by a healthy dose of fuzzed-out guitars. Watch a video for the song that was directed by Matt Strickland below.

Tracklist:

01 “The Image”

02 “Midsummer”

03 “Paranoia”

04 “Soon”

05 “Nothing”

06 “Mary”

07 “Life’s A Lie”

08 “Isolator”

09 “Hold”

10 “Going Down”

11 “Sell It Back”

Tour Dates:

05/20 Paris, FR @ L’Olympic Cafe *

05/22 London, UK @ Omeara *

05/23 Bristol, UK @ Thekla *

05/24 Manchester, UK @ The Ruby Lounge *

05/25 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast *

05/28 Amsterdam, NL @ Schellingwouderkerk *

05/29 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache *

05/30 Berlin, DE @ Auster Club *

* w/ Aldous Harding

Shitty Hits is out 7/28 via Bada Bing Records (US) & Full Time Hobby (UK/EU). Pre-order it here.