Dinosaur Jr., Built To Spill, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, & More To Play Full Albums At Riot Fest

As if getting Jawbreaker to reunite for the first time in 21 years wasn’t enough, Riot Fest Chicago has announced that 10 artists will play one of their albums in full at the festival. Those include Dinosaur Jr. performing 1987’s You’re Living All Over Me, Built To Spill doing 1999’s Keep It Like A Secret, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ playing 1997’s Let’s Face It, and that dog. performing all of 1997’s Retreat From The Sun. Check out the full list of albums that’ll be played below, minus two of them, which will be announced when Riot Fest reveals another wave of artists next month.

Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me (1987-30th Anniversary)

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Let’s Face It (1997-20th Anniversary)

Built To Spill – Keep It Like A Secret (1999)

Fishbone – Truth And Soul (1988-30th Anniversary)

Bayside – The Walking Wounded (2007-10th Anniversary)

Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics (2007-10th Anniversary)

The Lawrence Arms – Oh, Calcutta! (2006)

that dog. — Retreat From The Sun (1997-20th Anniversary)

Riot Fest Chicago takes place from 9/15-17. Tickets are available here.