Sigur Rós’ Jónsi contributed a new track to the soundtrack for the film The Circle, which stars Tom Hanks and Emma Watson and comes out next week. The score was written by Danny Elfman, but Jónsi has one song featured: his take on the traditional Shaker song “Simple Gifts,” which you probably know even if you don’t realize it. Listen to it via Pitchfork below.

The Circle comes out on 4/28. Here’s a trailer: