MØ debuted her latest single, “Nights With You,” on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 show earlier today. It’s from the follow-up to her 2014 debut No Mythologies To Follow, which has been a long time in the making and may also end up including “Drum,” “Final Song,” and “Kamikaze.” On MistaJam’s show, she said that she was “very, very close” to finishing the album. Listen to the new track below.