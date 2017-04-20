Nite Jewel – “Real High” Video

Nite Jewel is releasing a new album, Real High, in a couple of weeks. We’ve heard (and gotten videos for) “2 Good 2 Be True” and “The Answer” from it so far, and today Ramona Gonzales is sharing another song/video combo for the album’s title track. It’s a spacey production whose video features Gonzales’ husband Cole M.G.N. superimposed over shots of her walking the streets. Watch and listen below.

In addition to the incoming Real High, Nite Jewel recently announced that Italians Do It Better will be releasing Obsession, a 12″ companion EP to the album featuring alternate mixes and B-sides.

Real High is out 5/5 via her own Gloriette Records.