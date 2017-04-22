Five Arrested In Another Coachella Phone Heist

Last weekend, a dude was arrested for stealing over 100 cell phones at Coachella. And just as Coachella returns for its second weekend, so do the phone thieves. The Desert Sun reports that five people were arrested early this morning for stealing over 40 cell phones, plus cash and credit cards, at the festival. Indio police received multiple reports of stolen phones and isolated two different groups of suspects, Angela Trivino and Viviana Hernandez and Brenda Cansino, Sharon Ruiz, and Marco Leon. It’s unclear if the groups knew each other, but everyone involved was taken into custody at Riverside County Jail for grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy. Hold onto those phones, festivalgoers!