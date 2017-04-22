Watch Phoenix Debut New Songs “Ti Amo,” “J-Boy,” & “Role Model” In Antwerp

Phoenix have been teasing a new song for the past few days, and tonight, the French poppers played their first show in almost three years in Antwerp, Belgium. They took the opportunity to debut three new songs — one for each year since their last performance? — presumably from the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt! There’s no video yet, but still, just know that there are new Phoenix songs out in the world.

UPDATE: And now there is video! Watch some fan-shot footage of the new material below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTM4XY5ANtb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTM4XY5ANtb/

De tering. Phoenix speelde nieuwe song Ti Amo (tweemaal – waarvan de reprise hieronder). Meteen hooked. pic.twitter.com/zpYOoSq6IW — Dave Coenen (@Deeeeeef) April 23, 2017

Un héros à Anvers!!! #phoenix #thomasmars @florisdhollander A post shared by Maarten Breckx (@maartenbreckx) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

PHOENIX A post shared by Joris (@poptimaforma) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT