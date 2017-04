The Smiths just released a new 7″ featuring alternate versions of “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” and “Rubber Ring” for Record Store Day. And, as Pitchfork points out, the run-out groove of the vinyl’s a-side is inscribed with a powerfully succinct political message: “Trump Will Kill America.” See below.

https://twitter.com/sarahbuddery/status/855808164167548928