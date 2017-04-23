Watch Bon Iver Bring Out Bruce Hornsby, Jenny Lewis, & More At Coachella

Justin Vernon, Bruce Hornsby, and Jenny Lewis performed together at Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival last year, and during Bon Iver’s set at weekend two of Coachella last night, they did it again. Lewis and Hornsby, who has quickly become Vernon’s musical BFF, joined Bon Iver onstage to cover Don Henley’s “The End Of The Innocence,” which Hornsby co-wrote. Vernon also brought out Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath to sing “Flume” and Lodon singer Nao for “Michicant.” Watch below via Pitchfork.

