How To Dress Well has just shared a new song for Our First 100 Days, the anti-Trump singles series organized by Secretly Group and 30 Songs, 30 Days. “Strong Enuff,” a cover of Sheryl Crow’s ’95 hit “Strong Enough,” might be the closest that Tom Krell has gotten to his lo-fi roots in years, a murky swirl with his heavenly voice buried deep in the mix. Listen below.

Our First 100 Days by How To Dress Well