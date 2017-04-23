Watch Bob Weir & Trey Anastasio Cover Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons”

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio filled in for Jerry Garcia on tour with the Grateful Dead a few years ago, and last night, he reunited with Bob Weir to cover Lady Gaga’s Joanne single “Million Reasons.” Weir’s Campfire Band and Anastasio’s Trey Anastasio Band were both performing at the final day of Live Oak, Florida’s Wanee Festival, and Weir decided to open his set by performing a few acoustic duets with his former bandmate. In addition to “Million Reasons,” they played “Deep Elem Blues,” “Friend Of The Devil,” “Bird Song,” and “Miss You.” Watch below.