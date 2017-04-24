Kendrick Lamar Announces North American DAMN. Tour

Kendrick Lamar is on top of the world right now. His DAMN. is arguably the best album that anyone has released this year, and it’s also got the biggest first-week sales of any 2017 album thus far. Last night, he headlined Coachella’s second weekend. And this morning, Kendrick has unveiled the dates of a summer North American tour. The tour will feature Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. as openers. The whole thing seems like a great night out; check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/07 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

7/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete De Quebec

7/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

7/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

7/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

7/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay Center

7/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

7/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace At Auburn Hills

7/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

8/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

8/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

8/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

8/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

8/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center